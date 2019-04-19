Chris Hemsworth Thanks China for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Support Before Heading Back to Los Angeles

Avengers: Endgame is only one week away from finally hitting theaters, which means fans are currently being treated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast doing press for the film. Many of the movie’s actors have been in China to promote the feature, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), who just shared a sweet Instagram post about the experience. The actor wanted to thank the fans in China for all of their support before he heads back to Los Angeles for the movie’s world premiere, which is taking place on Monday, April 22nd.

“Thank you China, we wouldn’t be here without your support. It’s been a blast. Off to LA now for the world premiere of @avengers. It’s been an intense whirlwind tour but the most memorable yet. Running on pure adrenaline and excitement now. Huge sense of appreciation and thanks for the opportunity to play Thor over the last 8 years and it’s all been leading this, the End Game. Can’t wait for you to see it 7 days time!,” Hemsworth wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the actor’s post has tons of fun photos, including one with fans, a photo of him and Chris Evans trying to draw their respective characters, one with Jeremy Renner, and one with Renner, Paul Rudd and Marvel President Kevin Feige. Another photo shows Hemsworth with Renner, Evans, and Rudd, and two more with all of the aforementioned men plus the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, appreciative of Hemsworth’s work on the press tour.

“Thank you for doing such an amazing job, Thor!!!!,” @artgirlbooklover wrote.

“Thank you all for coming to China. We wish you had fun in Shanghai and we are looking forward to seeing you guys again,” @skylarkning added.

“I think someone would pay a lot of money for that drawing,” @esteban_med1na joked. (It’s probably true!)

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!