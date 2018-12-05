Chris Pratt Reviews ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

The world premiere for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was held over the weekend and now that advanced screenings are being held for press and the like, more and more people are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the movie. One of the latest celebrities to share their thoughts on the microblogging platform is none other that Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared his thoughts on Into The Spider-Verse and they weren’t close to being short of supportive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“YOU HAVE TO SEE #spiderman #intothespiderverse We LOVED it!” Pratt tweeted. “Truly an original. Chris Miller and Phil Lord (LEGO Movie directors) absolutely crushed this emotionally moving, cutting edge, progressive, diverse, funny, meta, action packed, silly, visually stunning masterpiece!”

Pratt, of course, has a pretty close working relationship to Lord and Miller, the producers behind Into The Spider-Verse. The two directed The LEGO Movie and serve as producers — and writers — for the follow-up The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Pratt voices Emmet Brickowski, the lead character in both films.

With Into The Spider-Verse having a very positive reception — it has a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing — it’s but a matter of time before Sony begins to expand off the universe set up in the movie.

In fact, the studio has already green-lit two additional properties based off of Into The Spider-Verse. That was the plan from the beginning, according to Lord and Miller. Speaking with ComicBook.com, the duo admitted they wanted more properties to branch off of it.

Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord admitted. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Miller said. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson (Peter Parker), Spider-Man Noir (Nic Cage), Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Liev Schreiber (Wilson Fisk), and Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker).

Are you looking forward to the budding animated universe from Sony? What character are you looking forward to seeing most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to swing into theaters on December 14th.