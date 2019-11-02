Chris Pratt Trolls Marvel Co-Star Chris Evans Halloween Post

While many people were stunned by all of the elaborate and nerdy costumes from stars and celebrities over the Halloween week, Captain America actor Chris Evans shone a light on a young Trick-or-Treater who shared his candy with a household that happened to run dry. The video of the kid’s generosity has since gone viral, partially thanks to Evans’ signal boost. But this just gave Chris Pratt an excuse to give his Avengers: Endgame co-star some crap on social media.

The Star-Lord actor responded to Evans’ tweet with a sarcastic response that’d be worthy of Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cmon chris. He can’t go to school dressed like Dracula. https://t.co/jB1AvmGOaX — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 2, 2019

Of course, Pratt later amended his understanding of Evans’ tweet and provided a more genuine response.

Oh… wait. Now I get it. By “never change” you meant…. Continue to be thoughtful and generous because the world needs more of that. You are a great kid Jackson! https://t.co/tdpVngopwK — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 2, 2019

The young boy named Jackson has earned a lot of put raise on social media for his generosity. Many people out on Halloween have come across bowls of candy out on the front porch or stoop, with little to know accountability preventing one from taking all of it.

Homeowner Leslie Hodges posted about the instance on social media, capturing the video on her smart doorbell feature.

When this little boy noticed a house was out of candy on Halloween, he added his own stash to the bowl for the next trick-or-treaters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2shF0VIvr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 1, 2019

“Caught this on our Nest camera…. this has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world,” Hodges wrote. “What a selfless act from this little guy! Kudos to his parents!!!”

The Washington Post since identified Jackson, and his father Ty Champagne explained why the child felt compelled to refill the bowl.

“That’s the type of kid Jackson is. He’s always giving,” Jackson’s father, Ty Champagne said, noting that when asked why he refilled the bowl, the child responded simply, “For the kids after me.”