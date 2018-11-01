Ciara Posts Stunning Black Panther Cosplay

Ciara is in the Halloween spirit this year, and for her costume has looked to Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther for inspiration.

The music star debuted her costume for Halloween on Instagram in preparation for a Barcadi party and gives her take on Lupita Nyongo’s Nakia from Black Panther. It’s a gorgeous costume, and Ciara even rocks the same hairstyle as Nyong’o did in the role. The suit’s a little different from the movie version, but it’s stunning nonetheless, and Ciara models it for the camera in the video below.

“Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther. Nakia @lupitanyongo #HappyHalloween”

View this post on Instagram Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther. Nakia @lupitanyongo #HappyHalloween A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:21pm PDT

“Wakanda Forever! Thanks To Everyone Who Helped Bring This Look Together. Happy #Halloween 🎃”

“#LevelUp Halloween style and have a #Dose of fun with @bacardiusa! Thanks to everyone for coming out tonight to watch me perform and celebrate. #LiberateYourSpirits #DoWhatMovesYou #BacardiPartner”

We think she knocked it out of the park, and thankfully the character she’s portraying was one of the few spared in Avengers: Infinity War.

Nakia is also likely to return for Black Panther 2, but fans are curious as to how Black Panther himself will make it back to the land of the living, as T’Challa was one of several heroes who faded out of existence thanks to Thanos’ universe changing finger snap. T’Challa died along with heroes like Winter Soldier, Groot, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Star-Lord, Mantis, and more at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, so how he gets back for Black Panther 2 remains a mystery, but we’re sure he will, in fact, return before Avengers 4 comes to a close.

