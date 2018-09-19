Classic Avengers’ Moment Of Hulk Smashing Loki Gets Its Own Funko Pop!

One of the all-time best moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally getting its own POP, and Avengers fans are going to flip.

The newest addition to Funko’s POP Moments series will recreate a hilarious moment from Marvel’s The Avengers, which came towards the end of the film. After the Avengers stop Loki’s invading army he still isn’t down for the count, and is visibly upset, declaring himself a God amongst this rabble. Hulk interrupts his diatribe and picks him up by the foot, slamming him down back and forth into the ground.

It’s an amazing moment, and Funko has recreated it perfectly. Thanks to Serlentpops we can see the Walgreen exclusive up close, and it shows an angry Hulk slamming Loki into the ground with his cape flowing and a panicked expression on his face. We aren’t sure of price yet, but it will likely fall in line with other POP Moments (around $25). No word on release date either, but we hope it drops soon.

You can check out the new POP in the photo above.

First look at the upcoming Marvel Movie Moment: Hulk Smashing Loki a @walgreens Exclusive #funko #funkopops #funkocollection #serlent #serlentpops #funkopop #marvel #hulk #loki #infinitywar #marvelstudios”

This is part of Funko’s Marvel Studios The First Ten Years line, which also introduced a Thanos on his throne. We can’t wait to see what other amazing moments Funk chooses to recreate, and we hope that includes a Tiny Groot (in his pot) dancing with Drax looking onward in the background. It would also be great to get a diorama series that featured two Avengers each in that epic team formation scene from Avengers, as the camera rotates around the whole group. That would certainly get fans to grab all of them and would be fantastic once all of the pieces were assembled. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, Hulk returns in Avengers 4, though as we sadly learned in Avengers: Infinity War Loki will not be.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.