Classic Iron Man Suit 1:6 Scale Figure Revealed By Hot Toys & Sideshow

✖

Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles dropped a surprise reveal on Thursday morning with a new Iron Man figure based on the Marvel characters classic look from comics. It is based on Tony Stark's crystal armor from the books and features the hot rod red and gold design. Two versions of this collectible were announced, with one option being only the figure itself while another version of the product labeled as the "Deluxe Version," includes more pieces to help set a scene for the figure. The figure itself is not expected to ship until the Summer of 2022.

The standard edition of this new Iron Man figure includes a newly crafted helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated), an additional interchangeable mask, a new 1/6 scale armor, containing diecast metal, with over 30 points of articulation and enhanced joint design on legs to allow flexible movement, LED light-up features on the eyes, chest, arc reactor, and palms, crystal clear armor elements for the helmet, upper chest to waist, arms, calves, and feet, classic metallic red interchangeable armor pieces including helmet, chest, forearms, and calves, one pair of countermeasure dispensers, multiple interchangeable hands, articulated air flaps at the back of the armor, and a specially designed figure display stand, with a character name plate.

Check out this new figure below!

(Photo: Hot Toys / Sideshow Collectibles)

The Deluxe Version sees a bump in the price tag but includes more accessories to go with the Origins Collection figure.

With the Deluxe Version, collectors get one Iron Man suitcase (with articulated function), one holographic screen accessory, and a specially designed workshop themed diorama figure stand with LED light-up function, articulated gantry arms, and extra armor assembly parts.

(Photo: Hot Toys / Sideshow Collectibles)

The standard edition of this figure is pricing at $375. It is available for pre-order now. The Deluxe Version of this new Iron Man figure is priced at $405. It is also available for pre-order now on Sideshow's official page. Both figures are expected to ship between July and September of 2022.

"The appearance of Iron Man in the 1960s did not only introduce a wardrobe of high-tech armored suits to fans, but also maintained a regular presence among the members of Avengers. His hulking gray costume in the early days was later redesigned to an ever-sleeker suit of armor that hewed to a red and gold color theme which is still significant until today," the figure's description reads. "Going back to the origins of our favorite superheroes, Hot Toys is bringing The Origins Collection which takes inspiration from the pages of classic Marvel Comics. To kick off the collection, Sideshow and Hot Toys is pleased to introduce the Iron Man Suit Armor (Deluxe Version) as a diecast sixth scale collectible figure with re-imagined crystal armors, and a specially designed Tony Stark’s Workshop themed diorama base to enhance the collecting experience."