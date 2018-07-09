‘Cloak & Dagger’ Showrunner Teases Upcoming ‘Agents of SHIELD,’ ‘Agent Carter’ Connections

Fans of Cloak & Dagger were treated to the show’s first connection to the greater Marvel universe a couple of weeks ago, in the form of Detective O’Reilly and Misty Knight. However, it seems as though Cloak & Dagger‘s biggest tie to other Marvel shows is still to come.

In addition to the obvious inclusion of Roxxon, a company that has shown up in several Marvel properties, many fans have noticed that the substance that gave Tandy and Tyrone their powers shares some surprising similarities with the Darkforce, or Zero Matter. If you recall, both Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter featured arcs that dealt with Roxxon and Zero Matter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com had a chance to chat with Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski, and we asked him about this specific connection.

“Yes, it’s always our goal to connect instead of negate, if that makes sense,” Pokaski explained. “The thing I can tell you is definitely watch all of the Agents of SHIELD and all of the Agent Carter episodes that dealt with Roxxon as well. Whenever possible, we want to connect. I think there’s certain things that were done in Carter and SHIELD that I don’t think we’re going to be necessarily duplicating, but if what you are sniffing around is the source similar, then I can say the source is of the same source originally.”

While Pokaski couldn’t exactly “Yes, we’re connecting to those other series,” this was about as close as he could get.

The latest episode of Cloak & Dagger brought another big tease to the inclusion of Zero Matter when Mina explained to Tandy what Roxxon was looking for in the swamps. She described a source of energy that was underneath the surface of the Earth, one that was extremely powerful and highly volatile. It sounded a lot like Zero Matter.

There are just four episodes left in the first season of Cloak & Dagger, and it seems like we may be getting a lot of those Marvel connections that we’ve been asking for.

Do you think there are even more Marvel Easter eggs coming in Cloak & Dagger Season 1? Let us know your best predictions in the comments below!

New episodes of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on Freeform.