Cloak and Dagger Stars Meet ‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Marvel’s upcoming Freeform series Cloak & Dagger won’t debut until June, but the series’ stars are already meeting with other actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe family — including Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

The show’s official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Olivia Holt (Tandy Bowen/Dagger) and Aubrey Joseph (Tyrone Johnson/Cloak) with Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) this weekend. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the photo is behind-the-scenes, it’s behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot, not an episode of Cloak & Dagger. That hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited, though, and hoping that the photos hinted that there would be some kind of crossover between the new series and the films of the MCU. While the television series of the MCU often share themes and concepts with the films, to date there have been no major movie/television crossovers — unless you count Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill appearing on Agents of SHIELD.

Black Panther showing up on Cloak & Dagger — or the reverse of that — might not be the best fit for a crossover anyway. Cloak & Dagger is a coming-of-age series set in New Orleans, making it a bit removed from the settings of the rest of the MCU. It also makes Tandy and Tyrone considerably younger than Black Panther — Spider-Man would be a more logical crossover if there were to be one considering that Cloak and Dagger debuted in Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man back in 1982.

You can check out the official description of Cloak & Dagger below.

“Cloak & Dagger is a coming-of-age series based on the beloved Marvel characters. Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul.”

“Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event. Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is set to debut on June 7 at 8 pm ET on Freeform.