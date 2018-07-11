‘Cloak & Dagger’: Tandy and Tyrone Test Their Powers in Exclusive New Clip

The first six episodes of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger have featured both Tandy and Tyrone trying to figure out how their individual powers work, but their strength has a duo has yet to be discovered. Fortunately, it looks as though that is going to change this week, as the two are going to be using their powers together for the very first time.

In this exclusive clip from Thursday’s new episode, “Lotus Eaters,” Tandy and Tyrone finally realize that their mysterious powers might have something to do with one another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tandy has been chasing down leads, attempting to uncover the truth about her father’s death, which she believes was caused by Roxxon. Her search has led her to Mina’s father, Ivan Hess. Ivan worked closely with Tandy’s father at Roxxon, and she believed that he might have answers for her. Sadly, when she went to meet him at the end of last week’s episode, she found out that he’s been in a catatonic state for quite some time, unable to communicate.

When Tandy touched Ivan’s arm, she got a look inside his head, and she saw a black smoke that was very similar to Tyrone’s, leading her back to her counterpart.

The clip begins with Tandy and Tyrone both trying to access Ivan’s mind at the same time, and it transports them to a vision that is much more terrifying than anything they’ve encountered before.

Not only that, but this vision isn’t like the others in the sense that the duo are in real, physical danger. Instead of being invisible to the people that they see walking around, everyone notices Tandy and Tyrone, and one man immediately tried to attack them.

While the clip didn’t exactly reveal where Tandy and Tyrone went in the vision, it looks as though they were transported to the Roxxon barge that exploded the night Tandy’s father died. Could Ivan have used his mind to help Tandy uncover the truth?

All will be revealed when the newest episode of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, “Lotus Eaters,” airs this Thursday at 8 pm ET on Freeform.