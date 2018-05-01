‘Cloak & Dagger’ Final Trailer Released

With just over one month to go before Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger premieres on Freeform, the network has unveiled the final, extended trailer for the upcoming superhero series.

This new trailer, which you can watch in the video above, focuses the powers of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), and how the two need one another to reach their full potential.

The footage begins with Tandy and Tyrone getting together and testing out their powers. Tandy, otherwise known as Dagger, clearly has a little more background knowledge about their unique abilities, as she helps transport Tyrone, Cloak, to a mysterious, mystical place.

“This is the place where anything is possible,” Tandy says. “You want power? You want to be a God? Right through that door..”

Just as you’d expect, the trailer then shows the duo walking through a door in the middle of the woods, and a bright light greeting them on the other side.

As the trailer continues, we learn a little bit more about the “divine pairing” of Cloak & Dagger, and how the two entities tied to the history of New Orleans, where the show takes place.

A woman is speaking with Tandy and Tyrone, telling them of some sort of trouble that’s ready to befall their town. Her speech quickly turns ominous.

“Every time the city’s been struck with a catastrophe, it’s always comes down to the divine pairing,” the woman says. “It’s always two. It’s on you to go up against it. But, in the process, one of you is going to die.”

Cloak and Dagger both need one another in order to survive and defeat the evil heading towards New Orleans, but it sounds like only one of them is going to make it out alive.

The characters first appeared in 1982, in issue #64 of Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man. After a few appearances in Spider-Man comics, the duo went on to appear in the popular Marvel Knights series, and even landed two solo books based on their adventures.

Cloak & Dagger is set to air its two-hour series premiere on Thursday, June 7th at 8pm ET on Freeform. In addition to Holt and Joseph, the series also stars J.D. Evermore, Miles Mussenden, Andrea Rothe, James Saito, and Glorie Reuben.