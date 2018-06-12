‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ Gets Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Marvel Studios regularly delivers audiences exciting chapters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that succeed with both fans and critics on the big screen, though series like Marvel’s Inhumans and Marvel’s Iron Fist prove that small screen endeavors aren’t always hits. The latest MCU TV series, however, has proven to be a hit, with Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger earning the Certified Fresh distinction from review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

With 28 reviews, the site tabulated 86 percent positive reviews for the first season, describing, “Cloak & Dagger blends soapy drama with superhero grit to create an exciting, surprisingly thoughtful addition to the genre — even if it falls prey to a certain amount of narrative bloat.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To earn the Certified Fresh distinction, a TV series must have a 75 percent positive ranking with at least 20 reviews. A series will lose the distinction if it drops below 70 percent positive.

Our own Charlie Ridgely described, “If you’re on the fence about Cloak & Dagger, it’s time to hop on over to the other side. It’s a surprisingly dark turn for a Marvel TV series on a teenage-driven network, but it makes for a wonderful departure from what the studio has delivered so far.”

He added, “Intelligent and utterly fearless, Cloak & Dagger is a hit in the making. You don’t want to miss out.”

ComicBook.com is far from the only outlet praising the series, with The Verge detailing, “In a media market filled with caped crusaders, Cloak & Dagger still manages to stand out by breaking the rules for what it means to be a superhero.”

Devout Marvel fans are sure to recognize the heroic duo, though audiences at large might not be as familiar, which Vulture claims works in its favor. Their review noted, “Cloak & Dagger is also something we haven’t seen from Marvel in years: a canon without the baggage of legions of fans, expectations, and pre-loaded storylines.”

Not all audiences are familiar with the characters, though Marvel’s head of television Jeph Loeb recently confirmed that it was fan demands that led to the show being made.

“It’s all about content,” Loeb shared on Reddit when asked how projects are determined. “If we have a great story and a great showrunner, that’s where it starts. AND we do listen to fans. That’s how Cloak & Dagger got started. So thank you!”

You can see what critics are praising by tuning in to Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.

Have you checked out the new Marvel series? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Rotten Tomatoes]