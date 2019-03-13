‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’: Exclusive First Look at New Season 2 Characters

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is making its return to Freeform for Season 2 next month and, in addition to bringing back the likes of Tandy, Tyrone, and Brigid, the new installment is going to introduce fans to some brand new faces.

Even though we’re still a couple of weeks away from the new season premiere, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal three of these new recurring cast members, along with the first look at their debuts on the show, and a description of their characters.

Below, you’ll meet new characters Andre Deschaine, Lia Dewan, and Mikayla Bell, all of whom have a critical role to play in the development of Tandy and Tyrone in Season 2. Take a look!

ANDRE DESCHAINE (played by Brooklyn McLinn) is a charismatic leader and a man who wants to change lives. In a previous career, he was a musician until life had other plans for him. Still driven to change the world in some way, he refocused all the energy he previously put into his music into serving the community.

LIA DEWAN (played by Dilshad Vadsaria) is the daughter of immigrants, who tried to entertain her parents’ wishes to get into medicine, but seemingly gave it all up for a man. Her background gave her enough knowledge to become a community support group leader specializing in victims of abuse. She uses her own tumultuous personal history to connect with Tandy and the women in her support group. If she can’t save herself, she will focus on other women.

MIKAYLA BELL (played by Cecilia Leal) is a friendly, but troubled, woman from Tandy and Melissa Bowen’s support group. Mikayla’s shy demeanor hides an insecure woman desperate for acceptance, and defensive against advice. But she’s inherently likable, and we’re rooting for her. Always. She’s allowed herself to be forced to attend a support group for battered women, even if she refuses to believe she has anything in common with the other victims.

These new faces will join returning cast members Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Andrea Roth, Noelle Renee Bercy, Ally Maki, Gloria Reuben, and Miles Mussenden.

Are you looking forward to the second season of Cloak & Dagger? What do you think of these new characters?

Cloak & Dagger returns with a two hour season premiere on Thursday, April 4th on Freeform.

