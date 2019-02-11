‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

After what feels like a never-ending offseason, Cloak & Dagger has finally been given a Season 2 premiere date by Marvel Television and Freeform.

During Freeform’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour on Tuesday, it was revealed that the second installment of the popular Marvel series would return on April 4th. The Season 2 premiere will be a two-hour long double episode.

Along with the new release date, Freeform shared some new art for the upcoming second installment in a tweet. The art features Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy (Olivia Holt) side by side, with a green tear splitting them apart. Of course, fans of the show will know that the green streak represents the arrival of Mayhem, the new villain that has evolved from Detective Brigid O’Reilly (Emma Lahana).

“Mayhem is coming,” reads the tweet. “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Season 2 premieres Thursday, April 4 on Freeform.”

Season 1 of the series ended with O’Reilly turning into Mayhem, a twist that Marvel fans were hoping would come to fruition. At San Diego Comic Con last July, showrunner Joe Pokaski told ComicBook.com what fans could expect from this new version of the character.

“We got very excited, the writers and I, when we were breaking the first season because we knew who Mayhem was and we knew Brigid began as a friend,” Pokaski explained. “It was very exciting as writers to say, low key, we can start telling you words and story of a villain in the most ninja way possible. So it’s just been fun. And then add on top of that, you have an actress like Emma Lahana. Because we could have cast someone average or just good. She has done two episodes of our show where she hasn’t said a word and she’s crushed it. I don’t know if you have seen episode nine yet, doesn’t say a word again, makes you want to cry. So I’m very excited, kind of in a Killmonger way, to bring in a villain who you can relate with. I think Mayhem, without spoiling too much, is kind of what we wish we all were if we didn’t face consequences.”

