‘Cloak & Dagger’ Stars Open Up About New Series

Little has been revealed about Marvel Television’s upcoming Cloak & Dagger series on Freeform, which will finally bring these fan-favorite characters into the live-action universe. But now the stars are opening up about the show.

The cast and producers of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger appeared on a panel at the Freeform Summit, and star Aubrey Joseph spoke about why he took the role of Tyrone Johnson AKA Cloak.

“It was one of the first roles that, to me, fully showcased what it is to be a young black male in America right now,” said Joseph. “And I feel like there’s no— we’re getting better with, obvioulsy, Atlanta being a show and things like that, but before this, most of the roles that I was going in for is, like, ‘young black kid’ on Law & Order who gets shot.”

He praised the storytelling on the upcoming it series.

“We finally got a chance to tell the story that a young black male goes through the same things that anyone else has, and has the same hopes and dreams.”

Co-star Olivia Holt, who plays Tandy Bowen AKA Dagger, added to Joseph’s sentiments.

“I feel like this is such a right time to have a show like this,” said Holt. “Just in our generation and in this day and age and focusing on current subjects and hard topics to actually talk about.”

“Especially with what’s going on in the world,” Joseph added. “I feel like these kids can really change society.”

“The show is based around an interracial duo,” Holt said. “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

“Our premise is, with the show, is just that, no matter what race or sexual preference, we can all relate in some way,” said Joseph.

Cloak & Dagger seems to be taking on a similar route as Marvel’s Runaways, only with less affluent characters. Cloak & Dagger’s creation in the comics was a commentary on the drug epidemic in the ’80s. It appears that the new series will continue in that tradition, speaking to real issues faced by real teens in today’s world.

Cloak & Dagger premieres on Freeform on June 7th.