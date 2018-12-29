‘Cloak & Dagger’ Blooper Reel Released

Our gift to you. Presenting the #Marvel‘s #CloakAndDagger Season 1 Blooper Reel. Season 2 premieres Spring 2019 on @FreeformTV. pic.twitter.com/08f5CsvR2r — Cloak & Dagger (@CloakAndDagger) December 25, 2018

Fans of Cloak & Dagger were fortunate enough to receive a nice little Christmas gift on behalf of the team at Freeform. Earlier this week, the channel released a blooper reel released a two-minute-long video featuring some of the cat’s funniest moments behind the scenes.

The blooper reel, which can be seen above, largely features Cloak & Dagger stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph as they flub their way through lines or trip over the own feet while moving about set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cloak & Dagger featured one Freeform’s best-rated premieres in the last few years, tallying 1.61 million viewers in the show’s Live+3 column. And it’s not just a show that has become a fan-favorite, critics have reviewed it well. Prior to its release, Cloak & Dagger earned an 80% Certified Fresh distinction from the reviewing-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes.

Suffice to say, Freeform was quick to renew the show for a second season, which has now been in production for a few weeks. When season two eventually rolls around, it’ll feature Brigid O’Reilly’s (Emma Lahana) full descent into vigilantism, picking up the mantle of her comic book counterpart Mayhem.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski told ComicBook.com what viewers could expect of Lahana’s Mayhem.

“We got very excited, the writers and I, when we were breaking the first season because we knew who Mayhem was and we knew Brigid began as a friend,” Pokaski explained. “It was very exciting as writers to say, low key, we can start telling you words and story of a villain in the most ninja way possible. So it’s just been fun. And then add on top of that, you have an actress like Emma Lahana. Because we could have cast someone average or just good. She has done two episodes of our show where she hasn’t said a word and she’s crushed it. I don’t know if you have seen episode nine yet, doesn’t say a word again, makes you want to cry. So I’m very excited, kind of in a Killmonger way, to bring in a villain who you can relate with. I think Mayhem, without spoiling too much, is kind of what we wish we all were if we didn’t face consequences.”

Cloak & Dagger returns to Freeform with its sophomore season Spring 2019.