‘Cloak & Dagger’ Showrunner Teases the Introduction of Comic-Accurate Costumes

Heading into the fourth episode of the highly-acclaimed Freeform series, Cloak & Dagger has done a fantastic job of introducing audiences to the two titular characters. However, while these live-action takes on Tandy and Tyrone may be totally accurate to their comic counterparts, most fans still have one big question on their minds.

Will they ever get their costumes?!

Tandy’s white jumpsuit and Tyrone’s billowing cloak have grown become iconic costumes in the eyes of Marvel readers, but the TV series has yet to hint at the introduction of these potential outfits. Given the grounded nature of the show, and the sometimes fantastical look of the costumes, it stands to reason that the series might skip over them entirely.

ComicBook.com recently caught up with showrunner Joe Pokaski to find out if these comic-accurate costumes would at least be referenced as the season continued.

“Definitely, you know, the costumes will be getting nods for the rest of the series,” Pokaski said. “You know, there’s something coming up in episode four and then some stuff coming up in the end of the season that’s going to define Tyrone’s relationship with his cloak. I definitely want to stick with the ballerina imagery for Tandy, but I’m not sure the actual design of the costume is something that we will revisit unless we have our tongue in our cheek.”

Tyrone’s costume is undoubtedly the easier one to pull off in a live-action format, especially considering the sexualized and outdated Dagger outfit that fans in the ’80s came to know. Fortunately, it sounds like Tandy will at least be getting some sort of costume going forward, once the she and Tyrone come into their own as heroes.

In addition to the comics, Pokaski noted that there would be room for other comic-inspired material throughout the show, even if we haven’t seen too much of it in the first three episodes.

“We’re surprised that when we got to kind of adapting for television that we wanted to start in a slightly different place, but with every episode and even as we start talking about episodes beyond the first season,” the showrunner explained. “Now we’re slowly building towards that Cloak and Dagger of the comics, but I don’t think we could have started right away with that imagery or even with their relationship. While it’s unlike any other in any comic book universe, I like the fact that we get to know them a little by themselves and then we, you know, there’s an undying trust between Cloak and Dagger. You’ve never read a Cloak and Dagger book where they credibly sell each other out or even when they split up, you know, they need each other. And I think that’s what we’re trying to do on a slightly different – A different pace and a different approach to really work our way towards what the comic book is in a way that when you’re there, you know exactly who Tandy is, you know exactly who Tyrone is.”

Simply put, Cloak & Dagger will get closer and closer to the original comic storylines as the show continues, we just have to be patient and allow the characters to grow.

New episodes of Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.