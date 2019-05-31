Cloak & Dagger Finale Leaves Fans Begging for a Runaways Crossover

Spoilers for the closing moments of Cloak & Dagger Season Two up ahead! You’ve been warned. As the episode winds down, both Tandy (Olivia Holt) and Ty (Aubrey Joseph) decide to go on the lamb as they board a bus leaving New Orleans. With the show focusing on the younger demographic that Runaways done, fans instantly made the connection — “Wait, they’re running away!” Suffice to say, fans instantly started lobbying online for the two shows to crossover.

ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely spoke to Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski about the finale episode and while we wouldn’t confirm a crossover was in the works, he didn’t flat out deny it either.

“There is enough information on the screen that you can make some of your own inferences, is probably all I can say,” Pokaski told us.

I’m getting Cloak and Dagger/ Runaways vibes #CloakAndDagger — StormOwl (@NightOw46391997) May 31, 2019

Do I see a possible #Runaways tie in #CloakandDagger — Andre Yeager (@Drpolo1983) May 31, 2019

There prolly going to meet the #Runaways. #CloakAndDagger — Adam Starr (@HouseVex) May 31, 2019

Are they going to L.A. to check out kids who disappeared?!#Runaways #CloakAndDagger — Charles Lee (@Goofyfan_Chuck) May 31, 2019

Please tell me Ty and Tandy are going to Cali. I need this Cloak and Dagger x Runaways crossover in my life!! #CloakAndDagger #MarvelsRunaways — MsEvade #SaveODAAT (@MsEvade) May 31, 2019

