First ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season 2 Stills Released

Just yesterday, Freeform released a very quick teaser for the upcoming season of Cloak & Dagger and now, the channel has released the first stills from the show’s sophomore outing. First shared earlier today by IGN, the five stills focus on Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt).

Four of the images show Ty and Tandy at a club while the fifth is seemingly set within the church Ty is living in after the closing seconds of the first season.

The synopsis for the second season of Cloak & Dagger can be found below.

“Season 2 turns the heat up on our young heroes, as Tyrone and Tandy try to find their place as more active heroes in this world. As they learn and grow emotionally, so will their skills. In Season 1, we saw Tandy and Ty dip their toes into the world of hopes and fears; this season, they will dive deeper into this metaphysical pool. With enhanced powers and a choice to make about the type of heroes they want to be, they make the choice to run into the danger, head first. They tackle a heartless vigilante and uncover an evil that’s been preying on the young women of the city, as the show takes on more serious topics like gang violence and human trafficking.”

Cloak & Dagger Season Two returns April 4th at 8:00 pm Eastern on Freeform.

