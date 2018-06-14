Marvel

The Internet Reacts to Comcast Outbidding Disney for Fox Assets

Many Marvel fans have been waiting on edge after the Walt Disney Company announced they were in the process of acquiring 20th Century Fox and other entertainment assets from the Murdoch family’s vast media empire. But now that could all be in jeopardy.

Comcast just announced they’ve topped Disney’s $52.4 billion all-stock bid with a cash offer, promising $65 billion for the same assets 21st Century Fox is looking to unload as they pare down their company’s focus to news and sports.

While that might be bad news for Disney’s stock holders, it seems like the Marvel fans are taking it a bit worse as their hopes to see the X-Men franchise join up with the Avengers could be dashed to the wind.

Typically, people are a bit wary of big companies merging or major acquisitions happening, as it regularly leads to poor quality of service and/or potential job losses. But for Marvel fans, the possibility of every character in their vast portfolio of intellectual property finally being united in one shared universe was very enticing.

But after this latest development, it might not come to pass as Comcast has put together an impressive offer. Disney will have to make up more than $13 billion dollars and likely incentivize their offer greater than stock options.

Of course, it’s not all about the X-Men or the Fantastic Four, but about Fox’s cast array of intellectual properties that includes the Avatar, Alien, The Simpsons, and many more.

And though many fans are angry at the possibility that the X-Men will remain out of Kevin Feige’s grasp, there are others who feel differently about possible mega mergers. Read on to find out what people on the Internet are saying about Comcast topping Disney’s bid for Fox.

