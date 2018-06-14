The Internet Reacts to Comcast Outbidding Disney for Fox Assets

Many Marvel fans have been waiting on edge after the Walt Disney Company announced they were in the process of acquiring 20th Century Fox and other entertainment assets from the Murdoch family’s vast media empire. But now that could all be in jeopardy.

Comcast just announced they’ve topped Disney’s $52.4 billion all-stock bid with a cash offer, promising $65 billion for the same assets 21st Century Fox is looking to unload as they pare down their company’s focus to news and sports.

While that might be bad news for Disney’s stock holders, it seems like the Marvel fans are taking it a bit worse as their hopes to see the X-Men franchise join up with the Avengers could be dashed to the wind.

Typically, people are a bit wary of big companies merging or major acquisitions happening, as it regularly leads to poor quality of service and/or potential job losses. But for Marvel fans, the possibility of every character in their vast portfolio of intellectual property finally being united in one shared universe was very enticing.

But after this latest development, it might not come to pass as Comcast has put together an impressive offer. Disney will have to make up more than $13 billion dollars and likely incentivize their offer greater than stock options.

Of course, it’s not all about the X-Men or the Fantastic Four, but about Fox’s cast array of intellectual properties that includes the Avatar, Alien, The Simpsons, and many more.

And though many fans are angry at the possibility that the X-Men will remain out of Kevin Feige’s grasp, there are others who feel differently about possible mega mergers. Read on to find out what people on the Internet are saying about Comcast topping Disney’s bid for Fox.

@MBillington13

I think this was known beforehand. But marvel needs to do whatever they can to win this. Future epic comic book movies depend on in. We need X-men fantastic four in this universe — Michael Billington (@MBillington13) June 13, 2018

@BlackMajikMan90

I see Comcast winning it. All cash is completely different from All stock and now that the AT&T deal went through, there should be no hesitation for Fox to go with Comcast. — Chris Critical (@BlackMajikMan90) June 13, 2018

@Wililililiam

Comcast, leave 21st Century Fox alone. Sincerely, everyone.



I need X-Men and the Fantastic Four in the MCU. You’re not supposed to crush that dream. pic.twitter.com/b6H3HgLChN — Wililiam (@Wililililiam) June 13, 2018

@UndertheCapes

Comcast coming in on the final play of the game offering $65 billion to 21st Century Fox…don’t let them get away with this Disney! pic.twitter.com/hBbDqtLjV0 — Under the Capes (@UndertheCapes) June 13, 2018

@keaden_86

.@comcast LEAVE DISNEY ALONE. Don’t crush my dreams of all the wonderful things Disney can do with the Fox assets. pic.twitter.com/Q2e3Fchor2 — Tom (@keaden_86) June 13, 2018

@markusaantoine

Like I low key want Comcast to win 21st Century Fox because I love the messiness of it all. Like then Universal would own Avatar and Disney just build a land about a property they don’t own… it’s just a bunch of drama and I’m here for it all! pic.twitter.com/XoyKevpd3p — markus✨?? (@markusaantoine) June 13, 2018

@volvoshine

The priest at the Disney / 21st Century Fox wedding:

“If anyone objects to this marriage, let them speak now or forever hold their peace..”

Comcast: ….. pic.twitter.com/UzWjaOHEAh — Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) June 13, 2018

@MarkusZolan

F%#*ing Comcast. They’re trying to ruin my dreams. pic.twitter.com/VrOCCzMYir — Markus Zolan (@MarkusZolan) June 13, 2018

@JP_ComplianceJD

Comcast couldn’t even handle being a cable company, now it thinks it can handle THIS Cable? Leave 21st Century Fox alone.

-Marvel Fans everywhere pic.twitter.com/lrK7j8lvAj — JB Poulard (@JP_ComplianceJD) June 13, 2018

@gothamspoilers