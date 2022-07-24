Comic-Con 2022: Loki Season 2 Release Window Announced

Marvel Studios returned to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday and when it came to exciting news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they more than delivered. Marvel unveiled its Phase 5 slate including release windows for several eagerly anticipated television shows — including the second Season of Loki. Loki Season 2 is now set to arrive on Disney+ sometime in the Summer of 2023.

Production on the second season of Loki is currently underway in and around London under the direction of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, with the Moon Knight directing duo taking over for Kate Herron, who opted not to return for Season 2. Also having passed the torch, as it were, for Season 2 is writer Michael Waldron. He is remaining on the series as an executive producer, but head writing duties have passed to Eric Martin.

"In creating the show in the first place, the only way it's worth doing to me is that we can find a new story to tell with this character. It felt like we had new emotional ground to cover with Loki," Waldron previously told Deadline. "That's the only way into season 2. We absolutely found that. It's a great continuation of that story that feels different from season one and hopefully will subvert expectations."

The second season of Loki will arrive on Disney+ seemingly a few months after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which opens in theaters on February 17, 2023. That film officially kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU and will see the arrival of Kang. Played by Jonathan Majors — who appeared in Loki as He Who Remains — Kang is set to be a very different villain than anything we've seen in the MCU to date.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

He "added, What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

