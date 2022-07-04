Loki Season 2 Set Photos Reveal First Look at Tom Hiddleston's Marvel Return

Principal photography on Loki Season Two is well underway and the first photos of the production have now surfaced, including a look at Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian trickster. In a pair of photos making the rounds online, Hiddleston can be spotted on a dark London road sporting formal attire.

He's missing his TVA jacket and no TVA agents appear to be around him, so it's hard to say what exactly is going on in the clip. It does appear, however, that vintage cars can be seen parked on the street, suggesting the show's time-traveling goodness is going to return for another batch of episodes.

🚨 Tom Hiddleston nas gravações da segunda temporada de #Loki pic.twitter.com/tw6iCZEsog — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) July 4, 2022

Moon Knight helmers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are taking over directorial duties for the show's sophomore outing, replacing Kate Herron in the director's chair.

"I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it's actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there's just no reason to do it if it's not going to be something new and fresh," Moorhead previously told ComicBook.com of his take on the Asgardian trickster. "It's funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we're gonna bring all that to Loki."

Loki Season One is now streaming on Disney+, while the second season has yet to set a release date.

What did you think of the Hiddleston-starring series?

