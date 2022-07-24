Comic-Con 2022: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Brings Back Wong

The Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con just came to an end, there were a lot of exciting announcements and reveals. Kevin Feige shared news about the franchise's next two phases and confirmed multiple titles. The event also featured the debut of a new trailer of the MCU's next project, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The new footage included a closer look at Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) helping to train his cousin, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as well as some insights into Jennifer's job as a lawyer defending Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth). You may recall Abomination was last seen alongside Wong (Benedict Wong) in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so it's no surprise Wong popped up in the new She-Hulk trailer.

She-Hulk will mark Wong's fourth appearance in Phase Four. In addition to showing up in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he also appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness. Not to mention, Wong also voiced Wong in What If...?. You can check out Wong in the trailer below:

Let’s do this. 💚💪



Watch the brand new trailer for #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yKwL5p4nxO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk. The nine-episode series will feature the return of some fan-favorite Marvel actors, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Maslany recently spoke with Empire about She-Hulk and teased what fans can expect from seeing the show.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk." She added, "She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal ... When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th.