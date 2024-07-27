Deadpool & Wolverine Passes $200 Million Box Office in 2 Days

Deadpool & Wolverine has already passed $200 million at the box office in just two days of release in North America. Crowds are out in theaters and Shawn Levy’s massive Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunion has already brought in $96 million at the domestic box office through Friday. With a sky high A CinemaScore and a sparkling Rotten Tomatoes audience score, it’s clear that the fans are going to carry the MCU’s latest entry. Thursday night’s preview totals were a record for an R-rated movie. Expect that theme to continue through the weekend. At first projection for Friday’s take in America hovered around $55 million. But, that exploded when the evening hit. Clearly some fans are dead-set on not being spoiled.

If that’s where you are, getting to a theater before Saturday is over might be a good thing. Spoilers are all over the Internet already for Deadpool & Wolverine. Despite outcry from the fan base that the trailers had revealed to many of the fun cameos in the movie, there are even more surprises hiding beneath the surface. Another data point that bears mentioning is Marvel Studios hosting their annual Hall H San Diego Comic-Con panel tonight. If Hugh Jackman or Ryan Reynolds walk out on that stage, the fan pandamonium might reach an even bigger level. Having the geek epicenter of the United States on the opening weekend of your movie probably ended up helping this film too.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Heart Is Friendship

Deadpool & Wolverine have a heart-to-heart.

Yes, cameos are fun, and Deadpool & Wolverine is full of them. But, a big part of what’s making this movie go is Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Just a few weeks ago, Shawn Levy sat down with The Financial Times to discuss what the most fun part of making this movie was. Yeah, they’re going to be quips and Deadpool is going to make a couple limbs disappear. But, when it all comes down to it the bond between these two actors is the secret weapon for Deadpool & Wolverine. Levy knows that and worked to make viewers feel that connection through the screen.

“People think of the R rating, the very foul language and audacious violence, but what’s really the most fun about making Deadpool is the self-awareness,” Levy revealed. “He is literally turning and talking to the audience and commenting on culture, Hollywood and the movie itself. That opens up lanes of comedy that are a blast because you get to talk shit about everything.”

“Male friendship is one of the central themes of Deadpool & Wolverine — the question of how grown men connect, bond, communicate,” he argued. “And if you’re Deadpool and Wolverine, sometimes it’s through stabbings.”

