Conan Officially Returning to Marvel Comics

Conan the Barbarian is ready to conquer Marvel Comics once again!

On Friday, Marvel Entertainment and Conan Properties International announced that the Conan franchise would be returning to the pages of Marvel next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From 1970 to 2000, Conan appeared in over 650 issues of Marvel comics. The property has spent time at Dynamite and, most recently, Dark Horse Comics since then. In 2019, the character will finally make his return to Marvel after 19 years with the other publishers.

“From Barry Windsor-Smith to John Buscema to Neal Adams, a legendary lineup of amazing artists brought Conan to life in the pages of Marvel comics,” said C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel. “It’s a legacy we’re now going to live up to with the talent we have lined up for the Cimmerian barbarian’s homecoming in early 2019. We’re excited!”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marvel and look forward to the new adventures in store for Conan,” said Fredrik Malmberg, President of Conan Properties International. “As the most well-known and creative publisher in the industry, we think Marvel is a great fit for our stories.”

At this time, no story arcs, creative teams or release dates about potential new Conan projects have been revealed. More details will be available at a later date.

In addition to the announcement, Marvel released two pieces of promotional art celebrating the character’s return. The first of the two covers below was illustrated by Esad Ribic, the second by Mike Deodato.