Conan the Barbarian Joins the Marvel Universe in Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Comic

The Marvel Universe is set to get a lot more barbaric in the coming months as the crossover event Avengers: No Road Home is set to bring Conan into the 616!

Marvel recently revealed the cover to the sixth issue of the series, which sees artist Yasmine Putri depict Conan teaming up with the Scarlet Witch in the Hyborian Age. The announcement promises that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will ally with Conan against the Queen of the Night while teasing that they might come into conflict before the event is through.

And while it seems like the Avengers will travel to Conan’s turf, he is promised to change the future of the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Comics announced that they reacquired the license to publish new Conan material early in 2018, and now they’re getting to work on introducing him in the mainstream publishing line. Dark Horse Comics had the license for nearly two decades, publishing them from 2003 until early this year.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marvel and look forward to the new adventures in store for Conan,” president of Conan Properties International Fredrik Malmberg said in a statement. “As the most well-known and creative publisher in the industry, we think Marvel is a great fit for our stories.”

Marvel publisher C.B. Cebulski expressed excitement at the prospect of telling new Conan stories.

“From Barry Windsor-Smith to John Buscema to Neal Adams, a legendary lineup of amazing artists brought Conan to life in the pages of Marvel comics,” Cebulski said. “It’s a legacy we’re now going to live up to with the talent we have lined up for the Cimmerian barbarian’s homecoming in early 2019. We’re excited!”

Check out the solicit for Avengers: No Road Home #6, available in March 2019:

The all-new weekly Avengers event continues in March with an epic story from Al Ewing, Mark Waid, and Jim Zub, with art by Sean Izaakse and Paco Medina – and the famed barbarian himself is slashing his way into the Marvel Universe in AVENGERS: NO ROAD HOME!

It all starts when The Scarlet Witch enters the Hyborian Age, and continues when the Avengers take their fight to the Queen of the Night! And while Conan and the Avengers will fight together, the question remains…whose side is Conan really on?

It’s an action-filled, jam-packed story that you won’t want to miss, and it all starts in AVENGERS: NO ROAD HOME #6 – when the Marvel Universe will be forever changed, by Crom!

AVENGERS: NO ROAD HOME #6

Written by AL EWING, MARK WAID, JIM ZUB

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

On Sale 3/20/19