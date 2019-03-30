Coulson’s Replacement Debuts in First ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 6 Video

After the epic ending to the last season of Agents of SHIELD, fans have been wondering how the new episodes could possibly follow up to the Marvel show. With Agent Phil Coulson dead and Fitz lost in space, there’s a lot of ground to cover when Season 6 premieres.

Ahead of the brand new episodes set to debut on ABC later this summer, Marvel Television has revealed a new clip from the sixth season premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. And for fans who might have questions and be demanding answers, this clip won’t do you any favors. Check it out above.

After the events of Season 5, Phil Coulson seemingly died and left behind a group of teammates eager to serve in his memory. But now it looks like a mysterious new person with a familiar face will take advantage of their state, and we get our first glimpse when the new guy, played by Clark Gregg, has no problems killing a man.

Of course this might be confusing to most fans because Coulson is definitely dead. Daisy Johnson actress Chloe Bennett confirmed as much during an interview with TV Line.

“In my mind, she has a bit more of a peace to her,” said Bennet. “There is obviously the mourning of Coulson, but she’s also been through it all and she is genuinely stronger from it. She is not dealing with things as she has in the past. She has fully accepted her trauma and is moving forward in the most healthy way, for the first time.”

Fans have been wondering about the series’ possible conclusion ever since Coulson died at the end of Season 5. But producers Maurisa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon made it clear that they’re eager to continue telling these stories.

“We’ll never end something without the potential for more story,” Tancharoen previously said. “That’s how we’ve ended every season because, whenever we’ve come to the end of all the seasons past, we go into that mostly not knowing until the very last minute, so we’re basically doing the same thing to close out Season 5. It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season’s end.”

Whedon added, “You always want to leave the idea that there’s more stories, it’s a question of whether or not we will tell them. We have our end, and we’ll stick to it regardless, and we think it’ll work either way.”

Agents of SHIELD returns on Friday, May 10th.

