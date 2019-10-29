Daily Bugle Newspaper Spotted In Disneyland References Daredevil, Iron Man & More

Last year, shortly after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, a Daily Bugle newspaper dispenser popped up in Disneyland, complete with a front page riddled with headlines about the events of the film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That first paper mentioned the ship flying over New York City, Wakanda revealing itself to the United Nations, and a few other interesting tidbits. Now, long after Infinity War hit theaters, new headlines have popped up in the Disneyland display, these involving a much larger assortment of characters.

A user on Reddit posted a photo of the paper currently being featured in Disneyland and, in true J. Jonah Jameson fashion, it calls out Spider-Man by name. There are also references to Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first headline reads, “Mystery on Bleecker Street: STRANGE LIGHTS WITNESSED.” Given the word play and the Bleecker Street address, it’s not hard to figure out that this is about Doctor Strange. The “lights” bit is what’s worth paying attention to, just in case it’s somehow a clue for what’s to come in the character’s next movie.

Headline number two is all about the characters of Netflix’s now-defunct Marvel TV universe. “Hell’s Kitchen Helps Harlem Hero: LAWYERS DEFEND VIGILANTE” is a reference to both Daredevil and Luke Cage.

“Where Stark Industries Goes Next: THE TECH LANDSCAPE SHIFTS” is the most depressing of the headlines for fans, as it references the death of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, at the end of Avengers: Endgame. There’s no telling what Stark Industries will look like now that he’s gone, but it’s likely Pepper will just continue running the show.

The final headline, and the one that gets the biggest space on the front page, is all about Spider-Man being “absent” when Avengers HQ was decimated in the battle against Thanos. “AVENGERS HQ DESTROYED! WHERE WAS THE ‘HERO’ SPIDER-MAN DURING BATTLE?” As we all know, Spider-Man was certainly there for the fight with Thanos, appearing just after the Snap was undone. However, with J. Jonah Jameson making the headlines, everything bad that happens is going to somehow be tied back to Peter Parker’s alter ego.\

Hopefully the newspaper at Disneyland will continue changing out periodically, giving us some new and exciting Marvel headlines to talk about.