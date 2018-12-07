Danai Gurira Comments on ‘Avengers 4’ and ‘Black Panther 2’

The cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is vast, but with the exception of Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, they’re all pretty great about being tight-lipped about the secrets of the upcoming films.

Danai Gurira, who is best known to MCU fans as Okoye from Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, may be newer to the Marvel world, but she’s already good at keeping spoilers on lockdown.

When it comes to the next Avengers film, Entertainment Tonight tried their best to get some information out of the actor. They asked about Avengers 4, including whether or not she’d been on set. “There is absolutely nothing of what you’ve asked that I can answer,” she joked.

While Gurira’s involvement in the film is unknown, we can only assume we’ll be seeing our favorite member of the Dora Milaje again, especially considering she was one of the few heroes who didn’t get turned to dust after the infamous Thanos snap.

When it comes to the high-anticipated Black Panther sequel, the actress wasn’t quite as shy. Despite it being “the early days” (meaning not enough has been completed for spoilers to even exist yet), Gurira referred to the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, as “our visionary,” and trusts that he’ll be coming up with something awesome for the sequel.

“He’s a very stunning collaborator as well,” she added, “but he’s in his process until he is willing to open that up and that is what makes him such an amazing leader.”

When Coogler is ready to share the Black Panther secrets, we’ll be ready to listen!

ET pried a little further and asked Gurira about the possibility of Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking on the role of Black Panther. The character has been known to don the suit in the comics and considering T’Challa was turned to dust in Infinity War, there’s a real chance we could see a woman behind the black mask.

“We’ll see how that goes. Leave it to [Coogler],” Gurira responded. “He knows what he’s doing. I’ve very sure of that.”

We’re sure of it, too. In fact, so is the Hollywood Foreign Press, who just honored Black Panther with three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Drama. Black Panther has some stiff competition, but there’s nothing that stands out as the clear winner, so it could be anyone’s game. The MCU film is going up against BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star Is Born.

The film also recieved a nod for Best Original Song (“All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar) and Best Original Score (by Ludwig Göransson).

You can (hopefully) catch Danai Gurira in Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019. Otherwise, she’s still gracing our screens every Sunday night in The Walking Dead at 9/8c on AMC.