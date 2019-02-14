Dane Cook Apologized For Captain America Audition

Dane Cook is heading out on his first major tour since 2013, but he also remembers the heat he got for his audition for Captain America and he recently revealed that he did apologize for that whole incident.

Cook is embarking on his first major tour since his Under Oath tour, and the comedian talked all about the new material as well as his surreal journey along the way. One of the things he tackled was the leaked Captain America audition, namely the fact that he was the one who talked about it in the first place and the fallout that came from it.

Back in 2010 the comedian took to social media and celebrated his drop to 7% body fat, which as he said due to a Captain America audition as well as his upcoming standup tour. The part was for the role of Cap aka Steve Rogers in the Joe Johnston directed Captain American: The First Avenger, which ultimately went to Chris Evans. When someone asked if he really auditioned, he confirmed it, and looking back he regrets going public with the information.

“Oh, I got in so much trouble,” Cook told THR. “I was feeling really excited, but it was supposed to be a quiet, private thing. I wrote an apology letter to the casting director because they were upset.”

It seems it worked out fine though, as Cook is back on tour now and Evans has been in the Captain America role for the first decade of Marvel films, appearing not only in First Avenger but also Marvel’s The Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. After that, we’re not sure though, as his contract is up and he might decide to shake things up.

As for Cook, he is excited to be on tour again, a tour titled Tell It Like It Is, and the reactions have been positive, with some dates already nearly sold out. “I used to not care [about sales],” Cook said. “But this time I do check. I get goose bumps.”

Cook sees this tour as inspired by a classic George Carlin bit he did on the Tonight Show, which came down to putting your past self to rest.

“He took out the cutout and said, ‘A lot of you guys might think this is me, but he’s not.’ And Carlin just let the cutout fall out of the frame. He literally killed the old version of himself on the air,” Cook said. “I respected that. That’s how I feel right now. I’m in the transition. But it’s a great place to be. Because I have nothing to hide and it feels right and it feels good. It feels like I’m about to drop the cardboard cutout.”

