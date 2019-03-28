The Punisher Just Saved Daredevil

The Man Without Fear has been placed into some pretty major predicaments over decades of Marvel Comics issues, and a new twist in the current Daredevil arc is no exception.

As expected, spoilers for this week’s Daredevil #3 below! Only look if you want to know the details!

The recent episode largely focuses on Matt Murdock’s attempts to outrun the NYPD after he’d been framed for murder and subsequently shot by Detective Cole North in the first two chapters of the “Know Fear” arc. After a brief tussle — and word of the shooting quickly traveling to Wilson Fisk — Matt is barely able to escape the scene. He ultimately changes into street clothes in an attempt to conceal his identity, but North is still able to track him down nonetheless.

In a panic, Matt dons the Daredevil mask again and begins to figure out his next move, as Fisk, the police, and random citizens watch on. Matt begins to appeal to the other police officers’ humanity, something that clearly bothered North. North began to one-on-one box Daredevil, ultimately winning and putting him in cuffs.

But by the time Matt is loaded into a squad car, things take a pretty dramatic turn, as the entire scene is met with a downpour of gunfire and smoke bombs. The attack, weirdly enough, appears to have no one behind it, as the gun is mounted on a turret.

As North begins to blame Daredevil, his neck is grabbed by an unknown figure — and Matt proceeds to wake up tied down in a mysterious bunker. Standing over him is none other than Frank Castle/The Punisher.

There’s no telling exactly where things will go from this turn, especially considering the dramatic direction that The Punisher’s own solo series is currently taking. But either way, it’s safe to say that this twist will continue to put Matt way out of his element.

“Things can’t be business as usual no matter how badly Matt wants them to be,” series writer Chip Zdarsky said when the series reboot was announced. “That was in my head from my first conversations with Charles [Soule] about the book. The character’s been put through a lot over the years, but I think ‘The Death of Daredevil’ is going to be a real ‘come to God’ moment for Matt. What does that look like? What will he become? This series is going to be about big questions and finding answers in strange places.”

“I’ve always loved the various tonal takes on Daredevil, but for this run I’ve decided to really go deep on the realities of being a vigilante in this world,” Zdarsky added. “Out of all the main Super Heroes, Daredevil has felt like the one you could do that with.”

Daredevil #3 is available in stores now.