Daredevil: Born Again Theory Hints at Major Marvel Comic Storyline

The comic book influences on Daredevil: Born Again have been clear for some time, but the new Marvel series on Disney+ could be adapting a key Daredevil storyline from the comics, if a specific fan theory is to be believed. Following the return of Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear, one user on the /r/Daredevil subreddit has put forth the theory that Born Again will involve Daredevil’s secret identity of Matt Murdock being revealed to the people of New York City. The users specifically alluded to Born Again adapting the story “Out” with a single image drawn from Daredevil Vol. 2 #32, released in 2002.

In the Daredevil “Out” story, an FBI investigation into the murder of the Kingpin’s son, Richard Fisk, leads to the bureau piecing together Daredevil’s identity, which they are ordered to keep top secret. However, the scoop nevertheless leaks, and by the end of the issue, Matt Murdock’s law partner Foggy Nelson is shocked to see the front page story of the New York Daily Globe, which carries the headline “Pulp Hero of Hell’s Kitchen Is Blind Lawyer,” complete with side-by-side pictures of Matt and Daredevil. Considering how Born Again has kicked off in its first two episodes, an adaptation of “Out” could indeed be a fitting direction for the show to take.

To begin with, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) begins Born Again fully aware that Matt is Daredevil, with Matt in turn aware of the involvement of the Fisk’s wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) in the murder of FBI Agent Ray Nadeem (Jay Ali). Daredevil and the Kingpin struck a truce at the end of Daredevil season 3 to preserve the other’s respective secret (along with Fisk not ordering retribution on Karen Page and Foggy Nelson) just before Fisk was taken to prison. When Matt and Fisk meet again in a diner in Born Again, their tense meeting is full of veiled threats and an unspoken understanding that they will likely face each other in another showdown soon, especially with Fisk running for (and subsequently winning) the office of New York City mayor.

With Born Again seeing the shocking murder of Foggy (Elden Henson) by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in its opening scene, Matt is already in a vengeful headspace. Matt could also suspect that either Fisk or Vanessa hired Bullseye (presumably after resolving their murderous falling out at the end of Daredevil season 3) to take out Matt, Karen, and Foggy. Fisk also surely feels the heat of Matt’s watchful eye on his activities as New York City mayor, and armed with the secret of Daredevil’s true identity, could break his promise to Matt in order to eliminate his staunchest enemy. If Daredevil: Born Again is indeed acting as an adaptation of “Out,” it could also be a specific story choice to help facilitate the return of Matt’s fellow Defenders from the Marvel-Netflix era, namely Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones), with the latter having a key role in re-establishing Matt’s secret identity in “Out”.

Despite Matt’s efforts to deny that he is Daredevil, he eventually lands in prison, but gets a helping hand from his ally Danny Rand a.k.a. Iron Fist, who poses as Daredevil until Matt is cleared. Should Born Again be adapting “Out,” it could be the perfect window to bring back the other Defenders with Finn Jones’ Danny Rand donning the horns of Daredevil in order to get Matt out of prison. In effect, this could have the dual purpose of providing Daredevil: Born Again with a story foundation from the comics as well as acting as a backdoor pilot for the much-anticipated (and necessary) return of the other Defenders.

Despite its title, Daredevil: Born Again is much more of a thematic reference to the return of Daredevil to headlining his own series, rather than an adaptation of the eponymous comic book story by Frank Miller (which itself already served as the basis for Daredevil season 3). It goes without saying that The Man Without Fear is headed for another harrowing confrontation with his greatest enemy, and with the Kingpin both New York’s mayor and one of the few who know Daredevil’s secret identity, each could be a weapon he chooses to wield against Matt Murdock. If so, Daredevil: Born Again might indeed draw some compelling story elements from the Daredevil “Out” story, and even give Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist an ideal open door to meet Daredevil again and eventually resume their own solo shows, as well.

Daredevil: Born Again‘s first two episodes are available to stream on Disney+, and new episodes release on Tuesdays.