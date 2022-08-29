Daredevil: Born Again Poster Teases Character's Shadowland Costume

Fans still have quite some time before Daredevil: Born Again begins to roll cameras, with the series set to debut on Disney+ about a year-and-a-half from now. As fans wait to see the Man Without Fear lead his own series once again, some of them have taken it upon themselves to imagine the fan-favorite hero in a variety of scenarios. One such situation has led to the creation of an epic fan poster picturing Daredevil in one of his most iconic comic suits.

Shared to Instagram by artist @agtdesign, the latest Daredevil: Born Again fan poster shows Charlie Cox's Ol' Hornhead donning a completely black suit with red eyes. As Hell's Kitchen burns in the background, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin looms large. Joining the characters on the poster include Echo (Alaqua Cox), Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann-Woll), and The Punisher (Frank Castle).

After rejoining the franchise in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matt Murdock/Daredevil will next appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. According to She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao, Cox is the perfect actor for the role.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," Gao said in a chat with Collider. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," the writer added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!