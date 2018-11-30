Official ‘Daredevil’ Instagram Shares New Message After Netflix Cancellation

Daredevil is latest Marvel Netflix cancellation to be announced (though it certainly might not be the last).

Since Daredevil‘s cancellation was announced, Marvel fans have been feeling the pain – as have the cast and creative team of the show. However, all hope may not be lost: just check this cryptic message the official Daredevil Instagram page posted, following the cancellation announcement:

This could very well just be a fond farewell from the Daredevil team, but that’s not at all how some fans are taking it. Besides the now-standard “#SaveDaredevil” hashtag that’s already popped up, the caption on this Instagram photo (“Justice Never Stops”) has some fans already launching into full-on tinfoil hat theories that Daredevil is getting some kind of stay of execution, be it on another platform (like the upcoming Disney+ streaming service), or network. Disney/Marvel now has FX as a possible avenue after the Disney / 20th Century Fox merger, which would admittedly be a great venue for a show like Daredevil. In any event, one thing is already clear: fans are going to have a hard time letting this one go.

Showrunner Steven DeKnight said he was “Deeply saddened by the news,” of Daredevil‘s cancellation, and was “Honored to have been a part of it.”

Series stars Deborah Ann Woll and Amy Rutberg issued the following statements (respectively):

DAW: “so sad that we won’t be continuing this story.”

AR: “Heartbroken and surprised. But what a helluva way to go out! Thank you @stevendeknight and @erikoleson . I will miss Marci terribly but so proud to have played in your world.”

Netflix has released its own statement, saying:

“We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

As it now stands, it looks like the future is pretty grim for the entire Marvel Netflix universe. Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Daredevil and The Defenders are now all gone; Jessica Jones and The Punisher both have new seasons about to debut between now and the first half of 2019 – and soon after we will probably hear that they, too, are getting the ax.

(Not a) great time to be a Marvel Netflix fan…