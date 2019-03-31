Vincent D’Onofrio Doesn’t Blame Netflix or Marvel for ‘Daredevil’ Cancellation

The cancellation of Marvel’s Netflix shows is still a sore subject for some fans, with people speculating what caused the shows to meet their somewhat-sudden end. It looks like Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio has a slightly more optimistic take on the whole ordeal.

D’Onofrio recently took to Twitter to address that speculation, arguing that no one company involved in the shows – Marvel, Netflix, or Disney – is to blame for the shows being canceled. As D’Onofrio suggested, the casualties of the Marvel Netflix shows were as a result of the changing media landscape.

I don’t think anyone is at fault. Not @disney @netflix or @Marvel. W/several companies merging, with all the new streaming venues these days. New rules apply( with content) & companies are still learning how2deal w/this new world. Do I hope DD comes back? Yes for the fans&Fisk! https://t.co/0Ma3KvBpHl — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 31, 2019

D’Onofrio, who played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin on the series, has been pretty outspoken about the cancellation in the past, initially proclaiming that the axing “made no sense”. But in the time since the cancellation, some of D’Onofrio’s castmates have expressed a similar sort of sentiment about how complicated things are.

“I honestly don’t have hard feelings — these are business decisions, and in a way I’m glad to know we didn’t get canceled because we suck!” Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen Page in the series, said shortly after the cancellation. “Instead, my thought is, ‘OK, so we’re moving on.’ Everyone has decided that it’s time to work on other things, and put our focus and our energy on something else, and I’m sad, but I honestly don’t have hard feelings about it. I have such respect and affection for both Netflix and Marvel and Disney and all of these giant players, and I’m sure there are intricacies of it all that we’ll never fully understand.”

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” series star Charlie Cox revealed in a previous interview. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that. It’s just how business works. But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

The third season of Jessica Jones is expected to debut later this year on Netflix.