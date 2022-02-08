Andrew Garfield Endorses Fellow Spider-Man Star Tom Holland to Host the Oscars

The Spider-Man-on-Spider-Man lovefest continues, as The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield formally endorses his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland as a possible host for the Oscars. The 2022 Academy Awards nominations were announced today, and Garfield is once again getting recognition in the Best Actor category, for his role as playwright Jonathan Larson (Rent) in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s biopic, Tick, Tick… Boom!. When being interviewed shortly after learning about his nomination, Garfield was asked who should host the Oscars ceremony, and Tom Holland’s name came up:

It’s such a hard gig,” Garfield explained to Variety. “There are a lot of people who would do it beautifully. Steve Martin and Martin Short would be pretty incredible. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey should host everything. Tom Holland would be wonderful.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, to Garfield’s point: Tom Holland would be wonderful hosting the actors. In just a short time, the young actor has proven he can do intense drama, light comedy, sing, dance, crush the box office as a superhero icon, and even show off a darker side in films like Cherry and Devil All the Time – all while being instiably charming. In short: Tom Holland is everything movies are, for the younger generation of moviegoers.

Andrew Garfield may truly be on to something here: how many other hosts would generate so many big headlines for the show; side-step the usual controversy (see: comedians); and actually deliver a show people will almost automatically enjoy and buzz about on social media (cue the Spider-Man gags…)? Heck, Holland could even bring Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire out with him on stage to do a bit, and it would shut down social media. Garfield will already be in the building anyway… Just saying…

Tom Holland’s name has been rumored for the Oscars all year – but reports from trades and quotes from Holland himself have pretty much ruled it out as a possibility. In fact, in his initial response to THR, Holland admitted that he doesn’t see time in his schedule to take on the Oscars right now: “Maybe in the future, but in all honesty, I’m just too busy right now,” Holland told the trade. “I don’t have the time.

Of course, it didn’t take much for Holland to quickly backtrack on his own answer: “You asking me about the Oscars… ‘Of course I would host the f—ing Oscars!’ I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘What kind of f—ing idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?’ So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it.”