‘Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Still Hasn’t Seen ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

If you think that the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Marvel TV shows on Netflix have nothing to do with one another, you’re totally right, but understand that that is a seemingly vast understatement. Charlie Cox, the cornerstone of the Marvel/Netflix franchise, still hasn’t seen the pinnacle of the MCU, Avengers: Infinity War.

Perhaps the story here isn’t so much that Cox didn’t see Infinity War when it first came out, as millions of people around the world did, but it’s that he still hasn’t seen the film. It’s been more than two months since the movie hit theaters.

About three weeks after Infinity War hit theaters, Cox was at a convention called Comicpalooza, where a fan asked him whether or not Daredevil had been affected by “the snap.” Cox was confused by the question, and admitted that he hadn’t actually seen Infinity War.

Now, over a month after that appearance, Cox is still in the dark about the Marvel team-up film.

Over the weekend, Cox attended Amazing Comic-Con in Las Vegas, where he participated in yet another panel. Again, the actor confirmed that he still hadn’t had a chance to see Infinity War.

While this doesn’t mean anything other than “Charlie Cox doesn’t really have time to see a lot of new movies,” it’s easy to assume that his popular Marvel character won’t have any ties to the MCU. Jeph Loeb has long insisted that the Marvel TV shows take place within the framework of the cinematic universe, but there have been no ties between the two other than the occasional “Aliens were in New York once” reference on one of the shows.

What can crossover though, are the Marvel TV shows across various networks. Just this past week, Luke Cage and Cloak & Dagger confirmed an important connection to one another. Nandi Tyler (in Luke Cage) revealed that Detective O’Reilly (from Cloak & Dagger) used to work with her in Harlem.

The crossover potential with Marvel properties is certainly out there, but don’t expect Daredevil Season 3 to reference Thanos or The Snappening.

Are you surprised that Charlie Cox hasn’t seen Avengers: Infinity War? Do you think any version of Daredevil will ever have a chance to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!