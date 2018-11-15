Marvel Announces New ‘Daredevil’ Creative Team

Marvel is enlisting two comic fan-favorites to bring the latest chapter of Daredevil to life.

On Thursday’s episode of Earth’s Mightiest Show, Marvel revealed that Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto will be taking over Daredevil beginning in February of 2019. The company also released a teaser image for the new run, which features a Daredevil mask on fire alongside the tagline “Know Fear”.

Zdarsky will be taking over for Charles Soule, who has been writing for the character since 2015. Soule and Phil Noto had already been poised to wrap up their run with this month’s Daredevil #612.

Zdarsky, who signed an exclusive deal with Marvel earlier this year, has written everything from Marvel Two-in-One to a fan-favorite run of Spectacular Spider-Man. He also serves as the artist for Image’s Sex Criminals.

Checchetto has done quite a lot of work for Marvel, including The Amazing Spider-Man, The Punisher, Gamora, Old Man Hawkeye, and Squadron Supreme, as well as Star Wars titles like Shattered Empire, Obi-Wan and Anakin, and Captain Phasma. This marks Checchetto’s latest foray into the Daredevil world, with him previously serving as the title’s artist in 2010.

Both Zdarsky and Checchetto broke the Daredevil news on their Twitter accounts in some pretty delightful ways.

Are you excited to see Zdarsky and Checchetto take on Daredevil?