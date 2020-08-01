Daredevil Fan Imagines Kingpin Spinoff With Killer Logo

✖

Though a fan favorite for comic book readers for decades, the Marvel villain Kingpin was catapulted into the mainstream after he appeared in Netflix's Daredevil where he was played by celebrated actor Vincent D'Onofrio. In the time since he appeared as the character, D'Onofrio has been open about his love for the character and his hopes to return, and we've found one thing that will get fans and perhaps Vincent himself hyped about the prospect. Instagram fan artist Chgraphics has revealed a title card design for Kingpin solo project, harkening back to the live-action version played by D'Onofrio with a slick design.

ComicBook.com recently caught up with D'Onofrio for an exclusive chat about his full career but also his work in the world of Marvel. Naturally he had a lot to say about the origins and time spent playing the character, but also his hopes for potentially returning as the villain.

"I think that'd be awesome," D'Onofrio said when asked if he'd want to star in a Joker-like movie about Kingpin. "I feel very close to that character. I do have to say, I do feel like that character is mine and it's only because I played him for those three seasons and was so close with him. So I do feel very close to that character just for like nostalgic and just connected to that character through my performance. So I think that any offer to play him again would be, I would definitely have a really good look at for sure."

When asked if he thought there was a possibility of Marvel bringing the character back in some capacity, D'Onofrio wasn't sure, adding: "I don't know, they're hard company to figure out, they've got a lot on their plate and there's just too much. I mean, there's so many amazing stories. There's so much content when it comes to them, they're a hard company to figure out what they're gonna do. I just have no idea. And so, is there a speck of hope? Yeah, for sure."

D'Onofrio's Kingpin can be seen in all three seasons of Daredevil, now streaming on Netflix.

