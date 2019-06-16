Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll Auctions Cast-Signed Funko POP! for Charity

In the midst of a massive #SaveDaredevil campaign working to get the beloved Marvel show back on-air, Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll has revealed she’s auctioning off a dope Daredevil Funko POP! signed by many members of the cast. Shared on Twitter earlier this evening, Woll’s auctioning off the signed collectible with all proceeds going to benefit Fight Blindness, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting degenerative eye diseases.

All in all, the POP! is signed by four different stars, including Daredevil lead Charlie Cox and Woll herself. The other two signatures include Elodie Yung (Elektra) and Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple). While the bidding did start off at just $1, the item is already up to $157.50 as of this writing, with six days and 22 hours remaining. You can view the item here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Immediately after the show’s cancellation last years, fans immediately lept into action, creating an online petition that quickly gathered upwards of 150,000 signatures. It wasn’t long before it caught the eye of the show’s stars, including Cox — someone who was blindsided by Netflix’s decision to cancel the show.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” Cox said to Entertainment Weekly. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that.

“It’s just how business works,” Cox continued. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years… I loved it. It’s been just the most incredible job for me. It’s so fun to do. You get to do all the acting obviously, which is great, but then there’s also this really fun physical aspect to it with all the stunts and the fight choreograph.”

What’s been your favorite season of Daredevil? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things Defendersverse!

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.