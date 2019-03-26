Daredevil Joins Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Awesome ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Edit

For years, Marvel fans have been wanting to see the characters from the Netflix series jump to the big screen in an epic crossover with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. But with Avengers: Endgame serving as the finale of the Infinity Saga, and Netflix cancelling of their Marvel shows, it sadly is very unlikely to happen.

So one fan took it upon themselves to edit the stinger from the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer, replacing Captain Marvel with Daredevil in an impressive visual trick. The result is an epic meeting between Thor Odinson and Matt Murdock as they prepare to take the fight to Thanos. Watch it below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Avengers could certainly use Daredevil’s help in the war against the Mad Titan. Co-director Joe Russo and co-writer Stephen McFeely spoke about the challenges in this new film after the snap wiped out half the universe in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Alright, we have no idea how the story can move forward from here. We’ve just killed half the characters,” Russo said..

Added McFeely, “Infinity War had 23 people on the poster. That dictated a certain type of pace and a certain type of movie. There’s only, what, nine people on the poster for Endgame? So maybe you can do a different type of storytelling.”

But now that Marvel’s Daredevil has been cancelled, we probably missed our chance to see the original Avengers mixing it up with the Defenders. But with Netflix moving on from Marvel and cancelling all their shows, it will be a long time — if ever — before it actually happens.

Cox, obviously, was not happy with the series cancellation, especially after the highly acclaimed third season.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” Cox told Entertainment Weekly. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that. It’s just how business works. But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

Hopefully there’s a chance for Cox to reprise his role as the Man Without Fear at some point in the future.

But we still have Avengers: Endgame to look forward to on April 26th.