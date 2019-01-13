‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Still Among Top Three Most Popular Netflix Shows

In the wake of its cancellation, Daredevil continues to be one of the most popular streaming shows on Netflix according to recent reports. According to Business Insider, Daredevil is the third-most popular show on the streaming giant behind Stranger Things and pseudo-spin-off Narcos: Mexico.

Although Netflix doesn’t release viewing numbers to the public, several analytics firms across the globe have made it part of their firm to start tracking Netflix usage. One of these firms, Parrot Analytics, has crafted an algorithm that crafts a number referred to as “demand expressions.”

Using those numbers, Daredevil still rakes in an average of 25.2 million “demand expressions,” a week — good for third on Netflix and fifth across all streaming platforms. Using the same metric, Stranger Things notched 41.5m demand expressions last week while Titans (DC Universe) finished in second place with 33.3m.

Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel finished third on the week in demand expressions with 25.7, while Narcos: Mexico rounded out the top five with 25.3m expressions.

It should be noted that “demand expressions” are not numbers released by Netflix. Rather, it’s a proprietary algorithm marketed by an analytics company. Worst case scenario, the numbers should at least give you a slight insight into how streaming shows are performing.

With a streaming service of their own coming sometime this year, it was but a matter of time before we started getting information from what Disney and Marvel Entertainment planned to do with their properties elsewhere.

Daredevil was the third show in Netflix’s “Defendersverse” to be canceled behind Iron Fist and Luke Cage. As it stands now, it’s completely plausible for the streaming giant to also pull the plug on The Punisher and Jessica Jones after their respective seasons debut this year.

While the shows appear dead on arrival, one executive behind Disney’s new streaming service hinted they could potentially land on Disney+ sometime later. Kevin Mayer, the chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer division ended up revealing the Netflix shows could be a possibility for the service.

“They are very high-quality shows,” Mayer told THR. “We haven’t yet discussed that, but I would say that’s a possibility.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now available to stream on Netflix.