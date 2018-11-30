Another Daredevil Movie From Marvel Is Reportedly “Unlikely”

With Netflix officially opting not to renew Marvel’s Daredevil, fans have been left wondering what that could mean for the character’s future. According to Deadline, sources claim that it seems unlikely that a feature-length movie would head into development.

The Daredevil series has been a hit with fans, making many of us forget the disappointing 2003 Daredevil film starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. The success of the character’s episodic narrative likely means Marvel execs have realized the best way to utilize the character, with long-form storytelling delivering a more fulfilling journey than a feature film.

Marvel’s Daredevil was a flagship series for Netflix, as it kicked off an immensely successful partnership with Marvel back in 2015 that has launched many of its characters into the mainstream. In addition to Daredevil himself, the various Netflix series have popularized Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, with each character earning a fandom as fervent as any member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last month, fans were surprised to hear that Netflix was canceling Marvel’s Iron Fist, though, with it being the series with the poorest reception, it wasn’t a complete surprise. When Marvel’s Luke Cage was canceled weeks later, it seemed to be the beginning of a trend, yet with Marvel’s Daredevil being the first series the streaming service launched, many assumed it would be the last to be canceled.

While these cancellations understandably frustrate fans, it potentially opens doors for new opportunities. Fans have been desperate to see the superheroes from the Netflix series make their way into a feature film, which is much more feasible now than when Netflix was in production on the various series. Whether or not the cast members from the Netflix series would reprise their roles is an uncertainty.

Another possibility is that with Disney launching their own streaming service next year, Disney+, the heroes could get follow-up TV series, though we doubt the Disney-made series would emulate the darker and more violent themes of the Netflix series.

“While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel,” Netflix shared in a statement.

The only shows that Netflix hasn’t canceled are the ones focused on The Punisher and Jessica Jones, so it’s unclear if Netflix’s statement was one of optimism or if they were hinting that the characters from canceled series will appear in potential future seasons of other programs.

News of these many cancellations is understandably frustrating for fans, yet Disney’s recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox and the upcoming Disney+ makes us ultimately feel hopeful that all of the characters from the mighty Marvel Universe will all end up under one roof and lead to new projects featuring the characters in some form or another.

