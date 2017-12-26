‘Daredevil’ Producer Wants to Return for More Marvel Work

For many Marvel Television fans, the first season of Netflix’s Daredevil was practically perfect and many credit producer Steven DeKnight for the show’s initial success. DeKinght left the series for other projects, but it sounds like he’d be open to coming back to work for Marvel.

A fan on Twitter posted to DeKnight a plea to return for more Marvel projects, prompting DeKnight to respond that he would love to do more work for Marvel, if he can find time in his schedule.

Would love to, schedule permitting. https://t.co/V4E1QrMDlW — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) December 26, 2017

And finding time in the schedule might prove to be the real challenge. After departing Daredevil at the end of the first season, DeKnight announced that he was joining the writer’s room for the Transformers Cinematic Universe. Then, in 2016 it was announced that DeKnight would be taking over directing duties for Pacific Rim Uprising, the highly anticipated sequel to 2013’s Pacific Rim. Pacific Rim Uprising is due in theaters March 23, 2018.

Of course, if schedules could be worked out it’s not just fans that would enjoy seeing DeKnight return to a Marvel project. Vincent D’Onofrio, who returns as villain Kingpin of crime Wilson Fisk for Daredevil Season Three, recently spoke with Collider about how the new season compares to his previous time on the show and while he was pleased with the direction new Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson was taking things, he admitted it would be difficult to improve on DeKnight’s work.

“It’s hard to top the first season, with Steven DeKnight‘s writing, but Erik Oleson (the new showrunner) is a very good writer,” D’Onofrio said.