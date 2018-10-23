‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Contains ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Easter Egg

While the Netflix shows remain in their own corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest season of Daredevil does lend a nod to the ongoing exploits of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

As noticed by the fine folks at ScreenRant, a scene located at Karen Page’s workplace shows some newspaper clippings that recognize various moments in the history of the MCU. One specific moment calls back to a storyline in Agents of SHIELD.

The moment in question occurs in the fourth season of the ABC series when the Watchdogs orchestrate a series of attacks, including one in New York City that wipes out the power throughout the city.

In the office of the New York Bulletin, the newspaper where Karen writes, there are a series of clippings posted on the walls, and one of them mentions the blackouts in the city.

Of course, given that it’s New York City, it could be referencing a number of different blackouts. But the Marvel Television series tend to be closely related, and we’re placing our money on the connection tying the two series together.

While all of these series might take place in the same universe, there’s a reason why Daredevil cannot rely on the help of Phil Coulson or other characters to defeat Wilson Fisk.

ComicBook.com managed to speak with Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson to ask why the Defenders or the Punisher did not show up in Season 3 to aid Matt Murdock in his quest.

“Well, there’s a number of reasons,” Oleson began. “There’s the story reason of that Matt feels that it is his responsibility that Fisk’s release in large part is on him for not having taken care of it the first time around, or the second time around. And so Matt Murdock is determined to right the wrongs that he himself set in motion.

“He also, in a kind of a spiritual way, feels like God is speaking to him and is putting in front of him a raison d’etre, a reason to keep going and to keep existing after his heartbreaking life turn at the end of Defenders, where he walked out of the building, Elektra did not. And in episode one of this season, Matt essentially attempts suicide by thug. So he has spiritual and emotional reasons for why he doesn’t call in the Defenders.”

Fans can see Matt Murdock’s lone mission in the new season of Daredevil, now streaming on Netflix.