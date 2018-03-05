‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Art Revealed

The road to Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three on Netflix begins here.

Marvel’s chief creative officer and iconic Daredevil comic book artist Joe Quesada has revealed some new artwork for the third season of Netflix’s gritty Marvel superhero show.

Erik Oleson takes over as the showrunner for Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three. Star Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, and Deborah Ann Woll each return in their respective roles as Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page. Vincent D’Onofrio will also return to the role of Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin who was the primary antagonist of the show’s first season. Wilson Bethel also joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3 begins filming in November 2017. The series will pick up after the events of Marvel’s The Defenders. Daredevil’s allies believe he died fighting Elektra when The Hand’s building collapsed, but audiences know he survived and was brought to a convent.

Woll will be returning to Karen Page after playing the character in Marvel’s Daredevil spinoff Marvel’s The Punisher. Woll is always eager to dig deep into her flawed Marvel character.

“Really, my favorite thing to work on with the character is that doggedness and pushiness,” Woll said in a previous interview. “Karen is pushy, and I like that. I like it in a female character because I think it’s a quality that we historically have disliked in women. I think it can be a strength, as well as a weakness. It can be one of those wonderful, complex aspects of her. She won’t let things go, even if it gets her hurt, or if it gets someone else hurt. She’s out there, she’s gonna get the truth, and she can’t stop thinking about it or let it go, and she never will. That’s a really fun part of her personality to play with.”

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three is expected to be released in late 2018. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two will be released on March 9th. Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two is also expected to be released in 2018. Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two are expected to follow in 2019.