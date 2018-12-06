‘Daredevil’ Cancelled by Netflix, No Season 4 Coming

Another Marvel Netflix show has officially bitten the dust.

According to a new report from Deadline, Daredevil has officially been cancelled after three seasons on Netflix.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” the company said in a statement to Deadline. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

For Marvel fans, this news may or may not come as a surprise, considering the recent trends that have happened with Marvel and Netflix TV shows. Last month, the streaming service cancelled both Iron Fist and Luke Cage, something that began to cast doubt on the futures of the various other shows.

Even then, the debut of Daredevil‘s third season, which was mainly well-received by critics and fans, seemed to hint at something more positive. In a tweet earlier this month, Oleson hinted that he was pitching a fourth season to the streaming service, with fans campaigning for that season to become a reality.

According to Deadline, this cancellation “comes amid strained relations” between Netflix and Marvel TV, which were reportedly kicked off by Luke Cage‘s surprise cancellation. The report also sites “creative differences” between the two companies, particularly through a financial standpoint. Considering how costly the Marvel shows are to make – and the fact that Netflix doesn’t technically own the properties – the series have been expected to overperform in viewership. But considering the slew of new Netflix originals popping up in any given week, it sounds like that might not have been as feasible as it was when Daredevil first premiered in 2013.

The report also reveals that Netflix and Marvel TV did not agree on season orders, with Netflix pushing back the episode orders for many of the shows from 13 to 10, something that Marvel had been resisting.

This cancellation leaves Marvel’s Netflix roster at Jessica Jones and The Punisher, and both are still poised to debut upcoming seasons as planned.

