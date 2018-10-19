‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Season 3 Instagram Account Is an Immersive Experience or a Major Joke

Daredevil season 3 is here, and as a way to both promote the new season and tease its details, Marvel and Netflix have launched an Instagram campaign that’s either brilliantly immersive, or a cruel trolling of fans.

Here’s a taste of what we mean:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram You sure about that? #Daredevil A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) on Oct 16, 2018 at 6:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram I no longer care what God wants. #Daredevil A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) on Oct 16, 2018 at 7:11pm PDT

As you can see, the official Daredevil Instagram page is filled with these “clips” from season 3. The video has been taken out, leaving just the audio behind, yet each scene of character dialogue seems to be taken from a pivotal moment for each major character. In this small sampling alone, there seems to be a major moment of Matt Murdock shedding his Daredevil persona; a scene of the Kingpin taunting Daredevil with his own inequities; and Sister Maggie trying reach Matt on the level of faith, and Matt instead claiming to be devoid of faith, these days.

Other clips also feed into this central motif of Daredevil season 3, which is drawn from Frank Miller’s “Born Again” storyline. In that comic book arc, as well as this new season, Matt Murdock has to confront the dichotomy between his Catholic upbringing, his adherence to the law, and his calling as the violent vigilante, Daredevil. In Daredevil season 3, that conflict gets even more interesting, as Matt’s moral dilemma is centered around his major impending decision about how to deal with the threat of Wilson Fisk – possibly for good, this time.

All in all, this is one of the more unique marketing campaigns by Marvel Netflix, which is already known for having a really fun and interactive social media presence. Whether it’s the various members of The Defenders (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist) tweeting in character, or the superior line of posters and teasers that each Marvel Netflix series puts out, this side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has better marketing and promotion than its cousins on the movie side.

If you aren’t already on a binge session of Daredevil season 3, get yourself excited for it by checking out the audio clips on the Daredevil Instagram page.

Daredevil season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.