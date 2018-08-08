‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Confirmed for 2018 Release on Netflix

Even though The Defenders premiered on Netflix in 2017, it sounds like 2018 is the year of the Marvel hero on the streaming service. All four Defenders have now been confirmed for new seasons on Netflix at some point this year thanks to some news about Daredevil Season Three.

The sophomore seasons of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage have already been released onto the service this year, and we’ve known for some time that Iron Fist Season Two is on the way this fall. The release of Daredevil‘s third season has been the mystery of the group, with most people assuming that the installment wouldn’t arrive until 2019, given that there already three Marvel/Netflix seasons set for 2018. However, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos put a stop to those rumors, confirming that new episodes of Daredevil will hit the streaming service before the year is out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Towards the end of the Netflix Q2 earnings video, Sarandos talked about the opportunity to bring back new seasons of beloved Netflix shows in the second half of 2018. Surprisingly, Daredevil’s name was a part of that list.

“In the short term, we’ve got new seasons coming up, in the second half of this year, of Orange is the New Black, Ozark, Iron Fist, Daredevil, Narcos, the finale of House of Cards, the follow-up series to Making a Murderer,” Sarandos said.

While this definitely serves as confirmation for the 2018 release of Daredevil Season 3, there has been no indication as to exactly when the episodes would premiere. However, with Iron Fist Season Two premiering on September 7th, it’s likely that we won’t see Daredevil return until November or December.

So each member of the Defenders will have new episodes of their solo series on Netflix at some point in 2018. The only Marvel/Netflix show that hasn’t been confirmed for a release this year is The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal. A second season of the series has been ordered, and is currently being filmed in New York, but no release date has been announced. Those new episodes, along with the third season of Jessica Jones, will probably debut in 2019.

Are you excited for the third season of Daredevil? Did you think it would arrive in 2018? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below!