‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Almost Didn’t Kill SPOILER

The new season of Daredevil fleshed out a lot of popular characters on the Netflix series, but it also introduced some intriguing new faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the most prominent new characters in the third season of Daredevil comes in the form of Jay Ali‘s portrayal of Ray Nadeem, a struggling FBI agent who fights to do what’s right. And yet, that doesn’t always work out for him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil Season 3 below.

In the show, Agent Nadeem becomes compromised by Wilson Fisk, but attempts to remain true to his own moral compass. Though the Kingpin of crime does get leverage on him, Nadeem tries to maintain control over his life.

But he soon realizes his wife and son are put in jeopardy and that he needs to something to keep them safe. Unfortunately, their safety comes with the price of his own life, and he understands he has to make the ultimate sacrifice.

And yet there was a point in the series where they were considering letting Nadeem live, maybe considering possible storylines for future seasons of Daredevil. Actor Jay Ali spoke with ComicBook.com about his character’s arc in the series, revealing that showrunner Erik Oleson approached him with the possibility of Nadeem’s survival. And, surprisingly, Ali was against it.

“So when he told me that [Nadeem would die], I was like, ‘Okay, this is gonna be great. It’s gonna be a great arc,’” Ali said. “And then I remember half way through the season he came to me, and he was like, ‘Look, we’re thinking of not actually killing Ray.’ But we had a discussion about it, and we were like, ‘It’s the right thing to do for the story, to do that.’ So, yeah, we ended up [deciding] it was the right thing for Ray.”

Unfortunately, Ray did not make it out alive. And Ali was given the opportunity to have input on his character’s fate. And he surprisingly didn’t want to change it.

Ali’s take on Nadeem was a prominent fixture in the new season of Daredevil, even though his time on the show has ended. But at least he had the opportunity to make an impact. While we won’t get to see the further adventures of Agent Nadeem, we are excited to see what Jay Ali does next.

Daredevil Season 3 is now playing on Netflix.