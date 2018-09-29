New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released

The biggest baddest villain of the Marvel/Netflix connected universe is making his devastating return next month, and he looks more terrifying than ever in the newest teaser for Daredevil Season 3. Not to mention he’s donning his most iconic look from the comics.

In the new teaser for the highly-anticipated third season of Daredevil, Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, can be seen getting ready war. However, unlike most superheroes and villains, this guy doesn’t dress up in a costume.

As you can see, Vincent D’Onofrio is donning the classic white Kingpin suit in the teaser, an outfit that this version of the character has yet to put on.

To play off of that white suit, Daredevil can be seen returning to his dark roots in the second half of the teaser. Since he doesn’t have his suit anymore, and he’s going through a bit of a rough patch Matt Murdock is ditching his heroic attire for his original black suit.

Along with the teaser, Marvel and Netflix also released a new synopsis for the upcoming third season, which you can check out below!

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.

Kingpin was the main villain of Daredevil‘s debut season in 2015, but took a back seat while he was imprisoned in Season 2. This new installment will see him free from jail, out of the shadows, and back to becoming the biggest threat to Matt Murdock and the people of New York City.

Daredevil Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on October 19.